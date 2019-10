Come join us for our Annual Public Auction. There will be a variety of items up for auction.

This is a very important fundraiser our department to help us assist our community in their time of need.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the auction starts at 6:00 p.m.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase from the Moose Lodge.

The Moose Lodge is located at 27636 Mechanicsville Road, in Mechanicsville, MD 20659

If you have any questions, please contact us at 301-884-2900.