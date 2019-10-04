Randy Edward Lee, 55, of Lusby, MD passed away on September 26, 2019. Born January 22, 1964 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Arlene (McCoy) Lee and Robert E. Lee.

Randy graduated from Crossland High School in 1982. He married Michelle A. Lee on April 1, 1991 in Arlington, VA and they started their family in Calvert County, MD. Randy was a proud owner of RJS Small Engine Repair. He also held a variety of local jobs including ABR Towing and Ace Hardware and he held a position with the Calvert County Government. Randy will be remembered for his kind and loving nature toward his family and community.

Randy is survived by his three children, Robert Lee, Jennifer Lee and Scott Lee and their significant others, Kayti Gatton, Robert Spence and Brooke Crain. He was the youngest of three children and is survived by his siblings, Richard Lee and Rebecca Taynor. He was a proud Pop Pop to four grandchildren, Kaleigh Lee-Aud, Remi Lee, Scott (SJ) Lee and Owen Spence. Randy was preceded in death on November 27, 2013 by his wife, Michelle Ann Lee.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Life Celebration Service following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be private.

