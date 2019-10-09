St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi to End 2019 Season on Sunday, October 13, 2019

The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, the only publicly-accessible boat transportation from St. Clement’s Island Museum to St. Clement’s Island State Park, will cease operations Sunday, October 13, 2019 for the 2019 season.

The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi will conclude operations on that date in order to be serviced and prepped for required winter maintenance while weather conditions remain favorable for such upkeep activities.

The Water Taxi will return to service March 25, 2020, in time for Maryland Day and the summer 2020 operating season. For more information regarding water taxi operating schedule until Oct. 13, 2019, please call 301-769-2222. Always call the museum the day of your planned visit to check on water taxi schedule as weather and other extenuating circumstances could affect operation.

