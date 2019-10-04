Alcohol Suspected in Single Vehicle Rollover in Great Mills

October 4, 2019

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Rose Lane in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on it tires in the roadway with all occupants out of the vehicle.

An adult female patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




