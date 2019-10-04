Joseph (Joe) Alexander Rivera, 74 of Ormond Beach, FL passed away in Daytona Beach, FL on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Vieques, PR, son of the late Gilbert Rivera-Perez and Margarita Rivera-Rivera. When he was twelve years old he moved to Hempstead, NY. In junior high school, he met his lifelong partner and friend, Barbara Speed (Rivera). The two began dating, while attending Uniondale High School. Joe was an excellent athlete and loved sports. He was on the high school baseball and basketball team. He excelled in both academics and sports. During this time, Joe was also a volunteer firefighter with the Hempstead Fire Department and served as a Cadet with the U.S. Air Force ROTC. After graduating high school, Joe was offered to play for the Major League Baseball Team, the Milwaukee Braves. Although this was a great opportunity, he decided to pursue his dream to become an engineer. He attended Penn State University and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He continued his education at New York University and received a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering. In 1967 he started his career in Bethpage, NY with Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation, where he designed part of the fuselage for the F-14 Tomcat. On November 5, 1972 Joe married his High School Sweetheart, Barbara. They settled in Shoreham, NY where they raised their four daughters. Joe continued his work with Grumman. The job took him to Calverton, NY, Lancaster, California, and Patuxent River, MD where he was responsible for the Engineering and Flight Testing on multiple jets and Military Aircraft. In 2000, he retired from Northrop Grumman and immediately began consulting with ManTech International Corporation. He became a Senior Engineer, an expert in his field, and was well respected by many in the industry.Joe retired in 2014. He and Barbara resided in Ormond Beach, FL. They enjoyed spending time together with friends and family. He loved working in their yard, golf, going to yard sales, and anything to do with mathematics. Quite often you could find Joe helping his neighbors at their home, whether it was fixing a sprinkler, helping with yard work, changing out a light, or putting up their Christmas decorations. In October of 2018, Joe was called back to work with Northrop Grumman. They hired him for his extensive knowledge and expertise in Engineering and Flight Testing. He spent that year training some of the younger engineers and helping to design and test the new aircraft. He loved what he did and enjoyed every minute of it.Joe had a heart of gold and loved helping everyone around him. His wife and daughters were his pride and joy. He was an excellent provider and always made sure he took the best care of his family and friends. Joe was a genuine, caring, and loving human being with a great sense of humor. One of his greatest qualities was the loyalty that he had to his friends and family. He touched the lives of everyone he knew and was loved by so many. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara (Speed) Rivera, four daughters, Margarita Slade and her husband John of St. Johns, FL, Diana Rivera of California, MD, Elena Rivera of Palm Coast and Barbara Rivera of California MD, eight grandchildren, Alexis, Diana, Ciara, Lanie, Tyler, Ava, John 5th and Alessandra, his step mother, Hilda Rivera-Lopez of Kissimmee FL, two Brothers, Carlos Rivera of Caguas PR, Gilbert Rivera-Lopez of Kissimmee FL and two sisters, Elga Strachn, of Winter Springs FL, and Hildita Rivera-Lopez of Kissimmee FL. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 2:00pm at St John Francis Regis Catholic Parish, Hollywood, MD. A reception will follow.A second memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 1:00pm at the Halifax Plantation Golf Club, Ormond Beach, FL.

In memory of Mr. Rivera, the family suggests memorial contributions be to Advent Healthcare Hospice 770 W. Granada Blvd Ormond Beach FL 32174 or St, Jude Children’s Hospital @ www.St.Judes.org . Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.