St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 10/7/2019

Assault- On September 30, 2019, Dep. M. Beyer responded to the 21700 block of North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault involving a knife. Investigation determined Johnny Robert Bodiford Jr., age 29 of Mechanicsville, began to argue with the victims. During the argument, Bodiford threw a bottle at one victim and removed a knife from his pocket and began to threaten the victims. Bodiford while in very close proximity to the victims made threats to cut the victims while holding the knife. Bodiford was located and charged with Assault First Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.

Theft – On Sept. 24, 2019, DFC. Matthew McCuen responded to the 23800 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported theft. Investigation determined over a period of time, a store employee, Alanna Nichole Dodson, age 20 of Mechanicsville, was removing money from the store register/deposits. Dodson was arrested and charged with Theft.

Theft – On Sept. 22, 2019, Deputy Courtney Edwards made contact with Katie Lynn Barickman, 39 of Lexington Park, regarding at theft incident at Sheetz in Great Mills on Sept. 11, 2019. Barickman was presented with still photos from the incident and was charged with Theft: Less than $100.

Violation of Protective Order – On Sept. 25, 2019, Deputy Benjamin Luffey responded to the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park for the report of a violation of a protective order. Deputy Luffey observed numerous texts on the victim’s cellphone, which continued to be delivered during the interview in addition to phone calls. At another residence in Callaway, Deputy Luffey placed Delmar Brandon Smith, 24 of Callaway, under arrest and charged with Violation of Protective Order.

Malicious Destruction of Property – On Sept. 25, 2019, Deputy Richard Forbes responded to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the report of a subject not exiting a vehicle. The victim advised that Ashley Nicole Thomas, 32 of Charlotte Hall, would not get out of the vehicle and return to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center after work release. When Thomas exited the vehicle, she used a closed fist to punch the victim’s rear-view mirror and the radio screen which caused obvious damage. Thomas was returned to the detention center and charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1,000.

Assault- On September 12, 2019, Cpl. Graves responded to the 20900 block of Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Ashanna Lanise Biscoe, age 22 of Callaway, punched the victim repeatedly, causing visible injury to the victim. Biscoe was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Resisting Arrest/Hindering- On September 17, 2019, Dep. Graves attempted to conduct a vehicle stop in the 25500 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault that had just occurred. Steven Dean Sloan Jr., age 47 of Leonardtown, refused to stop, and ultimately fled from his vehicle on foot. Dep. Graves pursued Sloan, who refused to obey verbal commands. Sloan was ultimately taken into custody and charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Stop-Fleeing and Eluding.

Trespassing- On September 17, 2019, Dep. Bowling responded to the 37700 block of Mt. Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported trespassing. George Wheeler Jacks, age 51 of no fixed address, was located on the property after previously being served a notice not to trespass. Jacks was arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property.

Burglary/Theft- On September 18, 2019, Dep. Forbes responded to the 22500 block of Meath Road in California, for the reported subject riding a dirt bike on the main road. Dep. Forbes made contact with Tameron Troiann-Brow Luckett, age 18 of Great Mills, who initially provided Forbes with a false name. Investigation determined the dirt bike had been reported stolen earlier in September from a shed. Luckett was positively identified and arrested; Luckett was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft, and Fraud-Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

Drug Arrest- On September 18, 2019, Dep. Raley responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported CDS violation. Investigation determined Charles Edward Summers, age 36 of California, had violated the conditions of his pretrial release and was taken into custody at Circuit Court. Summers was placed in a cell, and observed pacing and touching his shoe. Further search of Summers’ shoe revealed five hidden pills, (suspected Adderall). Summers was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-not Marijuana and Possess Contraband at Place of Confinement.

Violation of Protective Order- On September 19, 2019, Dep. Wynnk responded to the 24500 block of St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown, for the reported disturbance in a vehicle. Investigation determined William Ambrose Fenwick, age 30 of Lexington Park, had a verbal disagreement inside the victim’s vehicle. Fenwick is prohibited by a valid court order from having any contact with the victim. Fenwick was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order.

Assault- On September 20, 2019, DFC. Molitor responded to the 23000 block of Upland Drive in Bushwood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joseph Valentino Thomas, age 30 of Bushwood, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and head, causing visible injury. Thomas was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On September 20, 2019, Dep. Lawrence responded to the 29900 block of William Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Shawn Michael Clarke, age 37 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim during an argument by knocking the victim to the ground and punching the victim several times. The victim had visible injury from the assault. Clarke was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Reckless Endangerment/Assault- On September 21, 2019, Dep. Burgess responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined John Sherman Greenwell Jr., age 40 of no fixed address, was told to leave the business by an employee. Greenwell became agitated and threw a large rock through the glass door of the business, nearly striking the employee. Greenwell was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Assault 2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Assault- On September 21, 2019, DFC. Holdsworth responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center located in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined inmate John Ignatius Chisley, age 47 of Ridge, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim while the two were involved in a verbal disagreement. Chisley was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On September 23, 2019, Dep. Budd responded to the 21800 block of Tulagi Place in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing. Investigation determined Larry Joseph Murphy, age 37 of no fixed address, assaulted the victim during argument over a previous issue between Murphy and the victim. The victim advised during the argument, Murphy knocked him to the ground, produced a knife and stabbed him in the right side near the victim’s waist. As a result, the victim sustained a puncture wound to his right side. Murphy was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.