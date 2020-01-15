UPDATE: Drunk Driver that Killed 3-Month-Old in Waldorf Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail

UPDATE: Michael Maurice Ford, 50, of Columbia, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for the Grossly Negligent Manslaughter of infant Ethan Ruefly, Negligent Homicide by Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, and related charges.
10/7/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on October 7, 2019, a Charles County jury, after a 6 day trial, convicted Michael Maurice Ford, 50, of the Grossly Negligent Manslaughter of infant Ethan Ruefly, Negligent Homicide by Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, and related charges.
Covington, commenting on the verdict, said, “I am disappointed – but not with the jury. The jury rendered a reasonable verdict, so I am fine with it. I am disappointed in the fact that this now convicted baby-killer is only facing 10 years — the maximum for killing someone while driving drunk— for this heinous crime. You can get 20 years for theft in Maryland but only 10 years for extinguishing a life — especially a 3-month-old child’s life. That simply isn’t right. It isn’t just. So, I’m disappointed in our lawmakers who refuse to fix this travesty by simply increasing the penalty for such crimes. I’m satisfied with the verdict but not the potential consequences for this terrible crime. The consequences are ridiculously light.”
At the scene of the incident, witnesses reported that Ford tried to hide beer cans that were in his vehicle. He also showed signs of impairment during Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. An intoximeter test was later conducted on Ford which revealed a .24 blood alcohol concentration level.
An investigation into the collision revealed that a Jeep Wrangler operated by Ruefly’s mother was coming to a stop behind a Nissan on Southbound Route 301 at Pierce Road prior to the collision. Ruefly was in his car seat in the backseat of the Jeep Wrangler, and his father was seated in the front passenger side. Ford, who was driving erratically behind the Jeep Wrangler, made no effort to stop his Freightliner and plowed into the Jeep Wrangler at a constant speed, causing it to strike the Nissan in front of it on the driver’s side. The Freightliner then struck the rear of the Nissan. Ruefly was taken out of the Jeep Wrangler to receive assistance.
Guilty
• Grossly Negligent Manslaughter with Vehicle
• Negligent Homicide by Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
• Negligent Homicide by Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se
• Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
• Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se
Very true, the unjust killing of anyone should result in one of two sentences; life in prison or the death penalty. Being a junkie or a drunk should not excuse anyone from the consequences of their actions. Neither of those excuses are any consolation to the family and friends of the dead person. Any intentional murder proven beyond any reasonable doubt should be given the death penalty and any reckless or negligent homicide should be given life. I am being very generous with reckless homicides if you ask me because the dead person was not given the same considerations. If the victims were given the opportunity to live life behind bars with free food, TV, gym, being able to talk to and see their loved ones, and other amenities I think they would have taken that over being dead.
20 years for theft and 10 for murder…my heart goes out to the family. This man should be doing no less than 20 years.
This election, we will probably have some judges on the ballot. Judges preside at trials & do sentencing. It is unfortunate that appeals court judges are on the ballot as yes/ no, its not acceptable. The other judges are appointed by the judicial nominating commission, whose proceedings are private, and, without explanation, they select a few finalists which make it up to the governor’s desk for approval. We should not, as a rule, select, or vote for, who was appointed by the governor. We should be open to others that are on the ballot which didn’t get selected. It is not acceptable that we are not given a reason that the finalists are who they are & that the Governor chose who he chose. We should have reasons, not biographies, or, not just biographies. What should be asked is: are the sentences excessive? An excessive sentence is not just measured in time, its whether the convicted can easily recover from their sentences, recover and get their life back together without undue hardship. If the convicted can’t, their point is valid. If 2 disagree as to whether the convicted have been given an excessive sentence, the opinion of the convicted is valid.
But will he really serve all 10 of those years? Probably not. The man that killed Autumn Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years, 7 years were suspended and he only served 18 months. I don’t get it. In this day and age, people should know better. And with Uber, Lyft and taxis available there is NO excuse. The way I see it, when you leave your house to go out for the night in your car, you have every intention of driving your vehicle home. If you choose to drink while you are out, and choose again to drive your vehicle home(even though you KNOW there is a chance you could KILL someone). If you DO end up killing someone then how it is not Criminal Homicide? You might not MEAN to kill someone, but you knew there was a chance it could happen and did nothing to prevent it.