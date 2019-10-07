Robert Melvin Bradburn, 88, of Ridge, MD passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD, with his loving wife Peggy Ann Ridgell Bradburn by his side.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on April 5, 1931 to the late Minnik Bradburn and Catherine Harrington.

Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He was a carpenter before enlisting in the Army. While Robert was in the Army his specialty was Welding/Blacksmith. He received the National Defense Service Medal and also the Good Conduct Medal. After his discharge from the service he was employed by St. Mary’s College as Carpenter for the campus.

Robert married the love of his life Peggy Ann Ridgell on August 15, 1952. After getting married they started their family. Robert especially loved his annual hunting trip to Church Creek, MD on the Eastern Shore to hunt for ducks, birds and geese in the winter time. When Robert wasn’t hunting then he was out fishing and crabbing. Robert was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Ridge where he was also a past president for the organization. He loved to take trips to New York to visit his siblings to catch up and play a few rounds of pitch and just relax with family and friends.

Robert is survived by his children Terry Thompson (Michael) of White Plains, MD, Shirley Beckler (Hal) of Lexington Park, MD, Roberta Douglass (Stanley) of Lusby, MD and Robert Bradburn Jr. (Lucy) of Ridge, MD. He is survived by his brother Jamie Bradburn (Sue) of Callaway, MD and his sisters Betty Bradburn of New York and Catherine Howe. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, an infant, his sisters, Bertie Hastings and Loucile Thompson and his brothers Ray Bradburn and Loyd Bradburn.

Family will receive friends for Robert’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Rd., Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, Maryland. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Ridge MD.

