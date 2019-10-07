Frances “Connie” Finn-Bunales, 66, of California, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Bethesda, MD on October 15, 1952 to the late James Philip and Louise Cranford Finn.

Connie is a graduate of La Reine High School in Suitland, Maryland, and UNC Greensboro where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In November 1985 she married her beloved husband, Roy Bunales. Together they celebrated over 33 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as a Registered Nurse her entire career with many years dedicated to caring for others until her retirement in September 2018. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children. Every year they vacationed in Walt Disney World and went back to school shopping at Potomac Mills Mall. She also loved music, and through taking her daughter to concerts came to love the Backstreet Boys. Her other favorites included the Beatles, Abba and Engelbert Humperdinck. She loved animals, especially her pet cats and birds. She made beautiful beaded jewelry and liked to drive her BMW. She was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD.

In addition to her husband, Connie is also survived by her children: Kristin Bunales of Charlotte, NC, Timothy Bunales of Columbia, MD, Roy Bunales, Jr. (Maria) of Picayune, MS, Rose Marie Bunales of Waldorf, MD, Joseph Bunales (Norine) of Woodridge, IL and Clarissa Bunales (Terrence) of Redwood, CA; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend John Dillon, at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Maryland Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

