Marykatherine Fitzpatrick Gonzalez-Kotz, 63, passed away on October 4, 2019 in Waldorf, MD. She was born on June 16, 1956 in Washington, DC. She was the loving daughter of Nina M. Fitzpatrick of Hughesville, MD and the late Daniel Fitzpatrick. Marykatherine was of the loving wife of Howard J. (TAD) Kotz, Jr whom she married on June 22, 2019 in Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Marykatherine is survived by her children Chris Price of Philadelphia, PA, Jordan Gonzalez of Hughesville, MD, Hans Hunziker of Hughesville, MD, John Kotz of Waynesboro, PA, and Jason Kotz of North Beach, MD. Siblings Daniel Fitzpatrick, Debbie Grill, Kathy Chiaruttinl, and Susan Markouica.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM in Grace Brethren Church Owings, MD with Pastor Robert Wagner officiating. Interment will be private.