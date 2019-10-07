Brenda Lee Tippett, 45 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on October 2nd, 2019 in Lexington Park, MD. Born on November 4th, 1973 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Joseph Robert Tippett Sr., and Patricia Marie Tippett of Lexington Park, MD.

She is survived by her three loving children; Tina Marie Tippett, Joseph Monroe Cooper Jr., and Kevin Thomas Cooper all of Lexington Park, MD, Her brothers; Richard Louis Scruggs Jr. of Nampa, Idaho, and Joseph Robert Tippett Jr. of Lexington Park, MD., Her sisters; Karen Marie Offer of Lexington Park, MD., and Patricia Louise Butler, Pensacola, FL. She is preceded in death by her brother David Thomas Tippett.

In her spare time; Brenda enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, and gambling, but what she loved most of all was spending quality time with her friends, family and grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:00AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis and Valarie Swaringer officiating.

Arrangements provided by Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD 20650.