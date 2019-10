The St. Mary’s County Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Board monthly meeting previously scheduled for October 10, 2019 has been changed. The board will now meet Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Agriculture Center located at 26737 Radio Station Way, Leonardtown, MD.

For more information, please contact Donna Sasscer, Agriculture and Seafood Department Coordinator, at 240-309-4022