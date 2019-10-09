CSM Hosting Teacher Education and Open House on Thursday, October 10, 2019

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites high school and college students interested in a career in education to a Teacher Education Open House Oct. 10 at the college’s Leonardtown Campus.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about local options for teacher education,” said CSM Teacher Education Program Coordinator Professor Beth Settle. “Anyone who would like to learn what CSM offers and have a chance to speak with professionals in the field are encouraged to attend.”

The event will follow a drop-in format, with information tables set up for attendees to browse and ask questions about teacher education programs at CSM and other local partners as well as local school system employment opportunities.

CSM offers this open house annually to connect learners who want to pursue teaching as a career with employers – at a time when teaching job openings are abundant. The national average teacher salary is $59,660, according to the most recent version of the National Education Association (NEA), and a recent search on Indeed.com for teaching jobs in Maryland yielded 1,700 job postings.

“CSM is an accessible, convenient and cost-effective way to begin a teacher preparation program,” Settle shared.



CSM teacher education degrees are state-approved and lead into the second two years of education. CSM partners with local school systems to provide field experiences and many of our education classes are taught by instructors with public school teaching experience.

“We sponsor events each year for future teachers, we have a club for education majors and we were the first community college in Maryland to be awarded a chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education,” Settle said.

The open house will be held in CSM’s Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium from 4 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. For more, contact Settle at ebsettle@csmd.edu or 240-725-5459.

The Education Pathway at CSM includes credit degrees and non-credit certifications in the areas of Teacher Education, Early Childhood Development and Childcare Professional. The pathway can lead either to a job upon completion, or to the next step at a four-year school, saving students thousands of dollars in education costs. This pathway is a start for anyone who wants to be a childcare provider, a Pre-K through 12th grade public school teacher. These careers are growing fast, and good people are in high demand.

