One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Owings

On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 & Mt Harmony Road in Owings, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle into a pole.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway, with the driver on one vehicle trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters from Dunkirk extricated the patient in approximately 10 minutes.

The driver was flown to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. It is unknown if any other patients were injured,, or transported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

