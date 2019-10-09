Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire After Motor Vehicle Accident in Lothian

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 and Upper Pindell Road in Lothian, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods with the vehicle on fire.

The driver was able to self-extricate prior to fire department arrival. Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 5 minutes.

The single patient was assessed on the scene by emergency medical personnel, it is unknown if they were transported.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

