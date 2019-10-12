Small Fire at St. Mary’s College of Maryland Public Safety Office Extinguished by Firefighters

On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at approximately 10:00 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field, and Bay District responded to 47455 Old State House Road in St. Mary’s City, for the reported commercial gas-leak.

College Public Safety reported an odor of gas coming from the basement and believed it was coming the boiler, and a short time later, Public Safety reported smoke coming from the basement.

Dispatched upgraded the assignment which brought firefighters from Valley Lee, Leonardtown and Ridge to the scene.

Approximately 25 firefighters from Ridge, Webster Field and Bay District arrived on the scene to find a two-story wood framed commercial building and reported a slight odor and slight haze of smoke in the building, and after further investigation, firefighters found a small fire in the boiler.

Firefighters held the assignment with units from Ridge only, and placed all other units in service.

No injuries were reported.

