Malfunctioning Power Washer to Blame for House Fire in Indian Head, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, at approximately 11:45 a.m., firefighters from Bryans Road and surrounding departments responded to 20 Oak Street in Indian Head, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one and 1/2 story single family home with fire showing from the garage with extensions into the residence’s walls.

The owner was identified as John Garrett, with the estimated loss of structure and contents over $70,000.00

No injuries were reported.

The fire was deemed accidental and caused by a malfunctioning power washer in the garage.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 10 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, and the Charles County Volunteers., http://www.ccvfireems.org/

