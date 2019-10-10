State Fire Marshal Currently Seeking Suspects After Attempted Arson in Waldorf

October 10, 2019

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, at approximately 4:05 p.m., police and firefighters responded to 11802 Oak Manor Drive in Waldorf,  for the reported attempted arson.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unoccupied 2-story condominium

The owner is unknown with the estimated loss at over $5,000.00

Smoke alarms were present and activated. 7 firefighters from Waldorf responded and found the fire already out.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor. The investigation found an unknown suspect(s) poured gasoline throughout the entire home.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.


This entry was posted on October 10, 2019 at 3:11 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.