Local Company Precise Systems Makes it on the 5000 List for Fourth Year in a Row

Precise Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce making the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #3700 on the prestigious list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. Marking its fourth appearance on the esteemed list (Precise ranked at #3904 in 2012, # 4447 in 2017, and #3344 last year), the company demonstrated a 93 percent three-year sales growth for this round.

“Our success can be directly attributed to our dedicated employees who have provided cutting-edge solutions and outstanding support to the warfighter for nearly three decades,” said Precise President and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Pfister. “We are thrilled to make Inc. 5000’s list, once again, and we look forward to continued growth.”

Complete Inc. 5000 results can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Precise Systems – Precise Systems, Inc. is a well-established business headquartered in Lexington Park, Maryland, adjacent to Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Field office locations include Washington, D.C.; Crane, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Oxnard, California. Since its founding in 1990, Precise Systems has grown by providing consistent, quality-driven results to our customers. Today, a staff of more than 430 highly skilled professionals effectively deliver expertise to streamline the acquisition process, address complex engineering challenges, and integrate information technology and knowledge management solutions. From coast to coast, Precise Systems is committed to providing the highest quality support and services to our Government partners.

