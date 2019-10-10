The St. Mary’s County 2019 Community Health and Wellness Fair to be Held in California on Friday, October 18, 2019

It’s that time of year again! The 2019 Community Health & Wellness Fair, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, will be held Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

This year’s screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. Licensed Massage Therapist Gwynne Hill with California Total Body Massage and Licensed Massage Therapist Far Baur will be on-site from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. offering free mini-massages. The Pharmacy at PJ Bean will supply flu shots. Bring your insurance card to get your flu shot, all insurance agencies are accepted.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect expired or unwanted medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles, lancets and EpiPens.

Nearly 500 people attended last year’s event to learn more about the latest health and wellness news and products. The Department of Aging & Human Services looks forward to a similar turnout at this year. Do you want to skip the registration line? Attendees can register online at: www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize. Online registration closes at noon Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Department thanks our many sponsors for this event, including ClearCaptions, the Center for Vein Restoration, and St. Mary’s County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Community Programs & Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or email sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.

