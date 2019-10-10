Entries for the 44th Annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday, November 11, 2019, are still Being Accepted

Registration is still open for those wishing to participate in the 44th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses are some of the entries which will be allowed to take part in the parade.

The parade steps off at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, November 11, from Ryken High School. The line of march then proceeds along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square. The event provides an opportunity to honor our Veterans, take part in a proud tradition and promote your group.

For more information or to request a 2019 Veterans Day Parade entry form, visit the Town of Leonardtown’s website at https://leonardtown.somd.com/veteransday/VetDayRegistration.pdf.

Information regarding Parade guidelines are included with the form. Entries should be returned to Connie Pennington, Parade Organizer, at Connie.Pennington@pae.com, no later than Friday, October 18, 2019.

Entries received after October 18 will not be accepted.

The Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Commissioners of Leonardtown.

The Commissioners of Leonardtown are Mayor Dan Burris, Tyler Alt, Hayden Hammett, Christy Hollander, Jay Mattingly, and Mary Mayday Slade.

For more information about the parade, contact Brandy Blackstone, Public Relations & Events Coordinator, Commissioners of Leonardtown Office at 301-475-9791, or email brandy.blackstone@leonardtown.gov.

