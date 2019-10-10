Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park Sends One to Area Hospital

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, at approximately 12:30 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 19091 Three Notch Road and Kessler Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle into the woods.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle off the roadway and overturned, with the single patient out of the vehicle.

The single victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

