27-Year-Old Lusby Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at approximately 9:05 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of northbound MD Route 4 just south of MD Route 765 (HG Trueman Road north entrance) in Lusby, for a report of a single vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, it was determined that 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on MD Route 4 and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees on the east side of MD Route 4.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Denisha Rashida Stephen, 27, of Lusby. Stephen succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
At this time, vehicle speed and driver error are major contributing factors to this collision.
This collision is under investigation by Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information about the collision are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or e-mail Cpl. V. Bortchevsky at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov
I am terribly sorry this happened to such a young life . As well I am sorry for family and friends .
Yet , as it appears this may be her fault and luckily no one else was hurt or killed .
We must use incidents like this to mentor to others on how to be observant safe law abiding drivers.
We all must learn to behave as though people in other cars are our friends / loved ones and operate our vehicles in a lawful safe manner . Society has learned to behave callous ,inconsiderate and unsafe in their driving habits . Speeding above posted engineered speed limits is clearly unsafe.
Please use this unfortunate incident to mentor to others , so that she does not die in vane .