27-Year-Old Lusby Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at approximately 9:05 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of northbound MD Route 4 just south of MD Route 765 (HG Trueman Road north entrance) in Lusby, for a report of a single vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, it was determined that 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on MD Route 4 and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees on the east side of MD Route 4.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Denisha Rashida Stephen, 27, of Lusby. Stephen succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At this time, vehicle speed and driver error are major contributing factors to this collision.

This collision is under investigation by Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information about the collision are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or e-mail Cpl. V. Bortchevsky at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov

