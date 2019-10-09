Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death at Power Substation

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to a SMECO power substation located at the 12000 block of Substation Road in Waldorf for the report of an explosion and fire.

Representatives from SMECO responded and assisted first responders with entering the facility due to the presence of high voltage electricity.

Once inside, an unidentified male was located deceased approximately two stories above the ground amongst the high voltage equipment. The power substation is surrounded by a tall chain-link fence with two gates that were secured with locks.

At this time, it is unknown how the male gained entry.

Detectives assigned to the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. J. Long at (301) 609-6502.

The investigation is ongoing.

