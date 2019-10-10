St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information in Recent Home Invasion

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in a recent home invasion incident.

On Oct. 5, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a home-invasion robbery occurred on Columbus Drive in Lexington Park.

Two unknown male suspects arrived on foot and entered the victim’s residence, demanding money. The victim was assaulted, and the suspects left the residence on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at 301-475-4200, ext. *8043 or email daniel.sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

