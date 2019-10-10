St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information in Recent Home Invasion

October 10, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in a recent home invasion incident.

On Oct. 5, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a home-invasion robbery occurred on Columbus Drive in Lexington Park.

Two unknown male suspects arrived on foot and entered the victim’s residence, demanding money. The victim was assaulted, and the suspects left the residence on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at 301-475-4200, ext. *8043 or email daniel.sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


This entry was posted on October 10, 2019 at 9:49 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information in Recent Home Invasion

  1. Disgusting POS need teaching and I am volunteering to tutor on October 10, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    If you come on over to Calvert with your home invasion BS, we have a promise for you:

    You will be twitching dead on the floor while my family and I dance a jig over your bullet-ridden corpse.

    Turn these ba$tards in. This is America.

    Crimes in the privacy of a citizens own home have GOT to be stopped NOW.

    We are NOT tolerating this jungle animal behavior from a bunch of drug-crazy spooks

    Reply
    • Jaquan Mcdaniels on October 10, 2019 at 1:48 pm

      i bet if if I come on over to Calvert it will be quite the opposite friend-o! Lotta tough talk from an old white guy.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.