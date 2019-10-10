UPDATE: College of Southern Maryland in Leonardtown Resumes Normal Activity After Lockdown

UPDATE: Police search has ended. No threat to campus safety. Resume normal activity.
10/10/2019: On Thursday, October 10, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police located a wanted subject in Leonardtown, the subject fled on foot towards the College of Southern Maryland and witnesses reported he may have entered the building.
A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office told SMNEWSNET.com that police were in the area of Hollywood Road and Point Lookout Road when police located a wanted subject, the subject fled the area on foot and witnesses reported seeing him enter the campus of the College of Southern Maryland.
Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently on the scene searching the area along with assistance from K9 units.
- College of Southern Maryland released the following statement: Leonardtown Campus is currently on lockdown due to the police activity on campus, LEON campus is currently in lockdown. Shelter in place until further notice
What did he do? Probably just some brother that didn’t pay a ticket for a seatbelt or burned out turn signal. Now they gonna SWAT him.
If it’s as simple as that, don’t be an idiot and run.
Be an adult and take care of your sh!t and this doesn’t happen. When you run like a b!tch instead of taking responsibility for your bad choices all you do is make things worse for yourself. I had a few bad choices in my younger years but I handled them, payed what I owed, and moved on.
Maybe releasing the SWAT on him is what it takes to get it through that thick skull.
Or maybe it’s related to the 50 year old man who was assaulted so badly yesterday that he had to be flown out to a trauma center. Think that’s possible. Nah, we get it, all brothers are innocent and just poor targeted victims, didnt never hurt nobody.
What is meant by your comment, ‘some brother’?
prayers and thoughts to all involved
Did Calvert’s K-9 Respond?