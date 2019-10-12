VIDEO: Four Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash in California

On Thursday, October 10, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the Southbound lanes in a rear-end style collision.

Two victims from the Volvo sedan, and two victims from the Toyota sedan were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The single occupant/operator of the Chevrolet sedan signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.

