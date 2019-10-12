VIDEO: Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Fully Engulfed Vehicle in Hollywood

On Thursday, October 10, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., firefighters and police responded to the area of Three Notch Road and St. Johns Road in Hollywood, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Dodge Charger fully engulfed in flames, with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

6 firefighters from Hollywood extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident, as the vehicle was in motion at the time the fire started.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

