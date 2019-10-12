Firefighters Respond to School Bus Fire in Bushwood

On Friday, October 22, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m., firefighters from the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department parking lot, for the reported commercial vehicle fire.

Firefighters were on the scene at a fire prevention demonstration at the Dynard Elementary School they were alerted for the commercial vehicle fire in the rear parking lot of their own fire station.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a school bus fully engulfed in flames.

Seven firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department and Cusics Mechanic & Towing.

