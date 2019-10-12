Police in Charles County Arrest Three Men for Armed Robbery

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Waldorf.

In that case, a suspect entered a market in the 10900 block of Berry Road, displayed a gun and demanded money. During the robbery, the suspect fired a round, which struck the ceiling. The gunman fled in car with two other suspects. No one was injured.

Detectives developed leads and linked the suspects to a robbery in Prince George’s County.

On October 10, the suspects were located at an address in Charles County and arrested without incident.

Lawrence Trequan Fields, 26, of Waldorf, Dimitrius Martaz Hamlett, 25, of White Plains, and Quintin Marcell Johnson, 25 of La Plata, were charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm during a violent crime and theft.

Det. J. Long is investigating.