VIDEO: Three Injured After Suspected Impaired Driver Slams into The Green Door Tavern in Park Hall

On Friday, October 11, 2019, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the Green Door Tavern in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle halfway into the building, with the single occupant unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Valley Lee and Bay District extricated the patient in approximately 20 minutes.

Once extrication was complete and the patient was on the stretcher, the patient became combative by kicking, attempting to punch and fighting firefighters, emergency medical personnel and police officers until he was physically restrained, he continued to yell, curse and fight against officers until being handcuffed to the stretcher.

The driver was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center for his injuries.

Two subjects inside the building suffered minor injuries after being struck by debris, both patients received care on the scene and signed transport refusal forms.

Prior to the accident multiple witnesses reported seeing the vehicle in the area of Point Lookout Road and Indian Bridge Road in Great Mills, when it struck a curb and lane divider, and while on Point Lookout Road, continued to drive recklessly and passed multiple vehicles using the shoulder of the roadway and ran some motorists off the road.

Witnesses then stated they saw the vehicle on Point Lookout Road when it turned directly into the into the building. A couple bar customers and employees attempted to help the driver, but he was in and out of consciousness and trapped in his vehicle.

Open beer and liquor containers were located in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

