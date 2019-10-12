MetCom Reports 1,500 Gallons of Sewer Overflow on St. George Island

The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred on October 11, 2019 at 16668 Point Lookout Road.

The sanitary sewer leak occurred as a result of a tidal surge and flooding on St. George Island.

The total volume of the overflow is estimated to be about 1,500 gallons.

The area affected by this overflow is the St. George Island Creek.

Public contact of the affected portions of this area should be avoided for ten (10) days.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4321, or the Metropolitan Commission at (301)737-7400