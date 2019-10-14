8-Year-Old Child Struck by Vehicle in Great Mills Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, October 11, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Greens Crossing Court and Kayak Court in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and a child in the roadway.

The child was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

