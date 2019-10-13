One Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Crash in Waldorf

On Friday, October 11, 2019, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Pembrooke Square in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned and one person ejected.

Dispatchers advised all responding units they received multiple 911 calls stating a pick-up truck had rolled over with the occupant ejected and possibly trapped under the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway and confirmed one vehicle overturned with the occupant and under the bed of the truck, the subject was not trapped.

Units requested a helicopter for an unknown aged elderly male. The patient was flown by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated occupants of the second vehicle on the scene, it is unknown if they were transported.

Police are currently investigating the crash, updates will be provided when they become available.

