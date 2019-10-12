Charles Henry Farrell, 89, of Avenue, Maryland passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown on October 10, 2019. Born on November 15, 1930 in Compton, Maryland he was the son to the late Noble Leonard Farrell and Mary Lillian Graves Farrell. Charles (“Charlie”) married Agnes Lorraine Hall, his “Doll” as he affectionately called her, on July 1, 1950 in Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage until Lorraine’s death in 2011.

He was the loving father to four children; Rose Ann Friess (Henry) of Bushwood, Charles William “Buck” Farrell, Lois Marie Guy of Avenue, and Leonard Edward Farrell (Terree) of Waldorf. He had one grandchild, Melissa Lynn Friess-Bailey (T Bailey III) of Avenue. He made his home in Avenue where he lived for 69 years.

Charlie is preceded in death by his wife Agnes Lorraine, his son, Charles William, his siblings; May Morgan (Dory, deceased), Harry Edward Farrell (Alice), Aloysius Benjamin Farrell (Alberta, deceased), Francis Sylvester Farrell (Mary, deceased), Richard Theodore Farrell (Hilda, deceased), and John William Farrell (Virginia, deceased).

Charlie lived his life simply; always putting his Faith and Family first. He loved spending time with his sweetheart, hosting Sunday family dinners, and ensuring everyone’s birthday was celebrated. He loved telling stories about the “good ole days”, making people laugh, or playing a game of Pitch. Charlie loved listening to music and dancing with his bride every opportunity he had.

As a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, he enjoyed its nature and beauty. Charlie loved being outdoors, tending his garden, going fishing, or just boating on the Chesapeake Bay. He was a stranger to no one and always had a smile for everyone he met. Charlie leaves behind a legacy of compassion, faith, courage, wisdom, and some of the greatest demonstrations of love that a family could ask for.

He retired after 30 years of service with the State of Maryland Highway Administration.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating.

Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Jr. Farrell, T Bailey III, Mike Lacey, Keith Hewitt, Al Raley, and Wayne Norris.

Contributions may be made to the Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton’s Point Road, Avenue, Maryland 20609 or Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, Maryland 20609