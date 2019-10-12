Man Flown to Trauma Center After Shooting in Lexington Park

October 12, 2019

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 48000 block of Castaway Circle and Windward Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 40-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper body, police advised the patient was unconscious, but had a pulse.

The victim was transported to a nearby landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center with life threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available


This entry was posted on October 12, 2019 at 6:54 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Man Flown to Trauma Center After Shooting in Lexington Park

  1. Anonymous on October 12, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Any guesses?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.