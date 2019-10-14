No Injuries Reported After Plane Crash in Calvert County Early Saturday Morning

October 14, 2019

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to 865 Crystal Rock Road in Lusby, for the reported plane crash.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single engine, two seat aircraft off the runway and into the woods.

Firefighters reported the occupants were out of the aircraft, with no injuries reported.

Police, and the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of Brad Hoffmaster.


This entry was posted on October 14, 2019 at 4:13 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.