No Injuries Reported After Plane Crash in Calvert County Early Saturday Morning

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to 865 Crystal Rock Road in Lusby, for the reported plane crash.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single engine, two seat aircraft off the runway and into the woods.

Firefighters reported the occupants were out of the aircraft, with no injuries reported.

Police, and the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of Brad Hoffmaster.

