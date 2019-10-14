Prince George’s County Police Offering Reward for Information After 22-Year-Old Guinea Man is Murdered

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives will canvass an Adelphi community this afternoon as they continue to investigate a murder that occurred Friday evening. The victim is 22-year-old Mamadou Bah of Adelphi. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in this case.

On October 11th, at approximately 7:25 pm, officers responded to the 1800 block of Metzerott Road for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Bah in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Detectives are actively working the find out who killed Mamadou and why. What we know so far is the 22-year-old worked as a delivery driver and had only lived at the apartment on Metzerott Road for 2 weeks. Mamadou is from Guinea and we’re told he came to the country to attend school. At this point in the investigation, we have not discovered a motive for this crime or identified anyone who may want to hurt him,” said Major Brian Reilly, Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.

