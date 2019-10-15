Prince George’s County High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Abusing Student

A teacher at Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg is facing charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a female student at the school. The teacher is 29-year-old Thomas Barber of the 1600 block of Hawkins Road in Annapolis.

On October 10th, the Prince George’s County Police Department was alerted after the student reported that Barber engaged in sexual contact with her – both on and off school grounds since the school year began.

Prince George’s County Police detectives spoke to Barber yesterday who admitted to the sexual abuse of this student.

He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and related charges.

At this time, this is the only reported case of sexual abuse involving Barber. Any questions about his employment status should be directed to the Prince George’s County School System.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Unit at (301) 772-4930. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

