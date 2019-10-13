Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run in Brandywine

The Prince George’s County Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred on Wednesday. The victim is identified as 38-year-old John Gullickson of Accokeek.

On October 9, 2019, at approximately 6:20 am, a 911 caller reported seeing an unresponsive man on the ground near the roadway in the area of McKendree and Accokeek Roads. An off-duty EMS Captain with the DC Fire and EMS Department was on his way to work when he drove past the scene. The captain immediately stopped and began life-saving measures on the victim while PGPD officers and PGFD paramedics rushed to the scene. Officers determined Guillickson was suffering from trauma to his body.

Paramedics continued CPR and transported him to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigations reveals that Guillickson was riding his bicycle southbound on McKendree Road when a vehicle stuck him from the rear and fled the scene.

Detectives are working to identify the driver. If anyone can assist investigators to identify or locate the driver of the striking vehicle, they are asked to call 911 or 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips”

