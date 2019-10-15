Two Dogs Killed After Attacking Two Men and Officers in Prince George’s County

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the 6600 block of Hil Mar Drive in District Heights, for the reported active dog attack.

Police arrived on the scene to find two dogs actively attacking a 52-year-old male in the middle of the street, police immediately attempted to help the victim and got the attention of the dogs, one dog tried to attack officers numerous times, officers discharged their duty weapons, striking and killing that dog. Police said the second dog also died on scene after strangling himself to death in a catchpole. A third dog which was reported to have not been involved in the attack, but was running loose was surrendered to the Animal Control on the scene.

Prior to the attack on the 52-year old male, the dogs severely injured a 72-year-old man standing at a nearby bus stop, he suffered serious injuries to the hands and face. Both victims were transported to local hospitals.

Police want to thank the numerous Good Samaritans, neighbors and teenagers who attempted to stop the attacks with sticks and trash cans which police said played a critical role in stopping the attacks on the 72-year-old male

Rodney Taylor, the Chief of the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division said the two dogs involved in the attack were American bulldog mixes which were both 8 months old, each weighing 60 to 70 pounds. Taylor stated the dogs owners were issued $100 civil citations for violating the county’s leash law after the attack, but was also cited several months back for the same violation.

Taylor said he wants tougher laws designed to allow criminal charges to be held against the owners of dogs that attack people and that such legislation, which he proposed, is pending before the Prince George’s County Council.

Updates will be provided when they become available.