Maryland State Police Searching for Suspect After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are still actively investigating the cause of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Prince George’s county that left one man deceased.

Troopers report they are also searching for a driver who fled following the crash. The deceased is identified as Terron Lamb, 24, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

At 8:45 p.m. troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a report from the Prince George’s County Police Department for a crash at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Moores Road in Brandywine.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a GMC Sierra heading eastbound on Moores Road collided with a Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound on Branch Avenue. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was transported to Southern Maryland Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers at the scene report the driver of the GMC identified as a male wearing a green shirt and black pants, fled after the crash and remains at large. Maryland State Police K9 units along with Maryland State Police Aviation Units are assisting in the search for the suspect.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures as Maryland State Police reconstructionists investigated the crash scene.

Please contact the Forestville Barrack (301)568-8101 with any suspect information. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash continues.

All photos are courtesy of, and belong to NBC Washington.

