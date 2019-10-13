Dr. Mudd Elementary School Officially Rededicated After Recent Renovation and Expansion

School system, county and state officials joined together on October 10, 2019, at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School to officially rededicate the school, which recently underwent a complete renovation and expansion.

Dr. Mudd first opened in 1967 with about 45,000 square feet of space, a combined cafeteria and activity area, indoor courtyards and a central library location. In 2017, a major renovation began at the school that included the creation of a separate gymnasium and cafeteria, new main entrance and an additional nearly 36,000 square feet of learning space for students. Classrooms and additional learning spaces were modernized for students. Dr. Mudd also received essential mechanical and structural upgrades to replace aging equipment.

Cost of the renovation and expansion was nearly $24 million. During the two-year process, students were bused to the Charles County Transition School, a temporary location featuring classrooms, a gymnasium, main office and cafeteria. The Transition School currently houses Eva Turner Elementary School students and staff. Turner is undergoing a similar renovation and expansion.

The rededication ceremony will air live on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website, ccboe.com. Tours of the school following the end of the ceremony are available.

