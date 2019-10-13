St. Mary’s County Public Schools to Host Town Hall Meeting on Substance Abuse Prevention

Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of Schools, will be hosting Monthly Town Hall Meetings during the 2019-2020 school year.

These conversational meetings will focus on topics that are important to the school system and community, meetings will be held at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, 24005 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m., to 7:30 p.m.

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office DARE Program

Contact: Office of Strategic Planning and Communications, 301-475-5511, ext. 32133

