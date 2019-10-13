Carl (Buzzy) Roger Breeden, 74, of Hughesville, MD passed on October 7, 2019 peacefully at his home.

Carl was born on February 3, 1945 to the late Carl Breeden and Mary (Materia) Breeden in Washington, D.C.

Buzzy worked in the automotive industry most of his adult life, from owning an auto parts yard, to driving tow trucks, and fixing just about anything with an engine. His work ethic was unmatched. Buzzy enjoyed spending time in the outdoors camping, fishing, and hunting. He especially loved cold weather and campfires.

Buzzy is survived by his children, Keri Lane (Jonathan) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kimberly Ringgold (Joshua) of King George, VA, Holly Breeden (Agnes) of Gransonville, MD, James Breeden (Jessica) of Mechanicsville, MD, Ricky Breeden (Mary) of Newburg MD, Ginger Mills of Waldorf, and Jennifer Swann of Waldorf; his siblings, Anna Anderson, Gary Umling, John Breeden, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and long-time companion, Mary Williams.

Buzzy was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Marsha Breeden, and his brother Joseph Breeden.

Family will receive friends for Buzzy’s Memorial Celebration on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mechanicsville Rescue Squad, Mechanicsville MD. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses. Please contact Jimmy Breeden for information.

