Bill Fisher, 67, of Colton’s point, MD passed away on October 9, 2019 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., after a short but heroic battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and brother and sister.

He was born in New Brunswick, N.J. on April 4, 1952 to the late John and Helen Fisher.

He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Metuchen, N.J. and went on to attend Slippery Rock University where he graduated with a B.S. in Education. He was a member of the Slippery Rock Marching Band for all 4 years, culminating in being selected as one of the two Drum Majors for his senior year. Slippery Rock is where he also met his future wife and best friend Sheila and discovered his lifelong passion for teaching and advocating for educational issues for all students and educators.

Bill was an elementary school teacher for Charles County Public Schools, MD for 43 years. He taught both 4th and 5th grade over the span of his teaching career and taught at J.C. Parks, Bryons Road, MD, William B. Wade, Waldorf, MD, Eva Turner, Waldorf, MD and Dr. Higdon, Newburg, MD. During his tenure in Charles County Public Schools he was an active member of both the local education association (EACC) and the state education association (MSEA). He was elected Vice-President of EACC in 1999-2002 and President in 2003-2009. At the state level he served on the Executive Board of MSEA from 2007-2009 and was elected their state Treasurer in 2011-2017. He was extremely proud to be a public school teacher and worked diligently to address both student and teacher issues.

In 1995 Bill and Sheila moved to Colton’s Point, MD in St. Mary’s County and began their long awaited adventure of living on the water on beautiful St. Patrick’s Creek. Between the beauty of the wildlife, the calmness of the water view and the friendliness of all who lived in the 7th District, Bill and Sheila had found their dream home which they named Teachers Rest.

Bill and Sheila retired from teaching in 2017 and enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends out of state, attending Baltimore Orioles games, gardening, fishing, crabbing, meeting up with fellow retirees for dinner, and hanging out with the nicest and most incredible circle of friends.

Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sheila, brother John Fisher(wife Pat), sister Ilona Gundersen, brothers-in-law Chuck O’Brien, Michael O’Brien (wife Ellen), sister-in-law Pat Gereg (husband Les), 15 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.

Friends, family members, former students, and marching band alumni will remember Bill as a devoted husband, loving brother, uncle, godfather, dedicated teacher and mentor, grill master, bartender extraordinaire, devoted Redskins, Baltimore Orioles, and Slippery Rock Football fan, and all around good guy. His wife Sheila will always remember him as a devoted husband, best friend, a man who could make her laugh at the drop of a hat and the love of her life.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Coltons Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Slippery Rock Marching Band, c/o Slippery Rock University, 1 Morrow Way, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.