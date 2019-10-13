Theresa May Packard, 71, of Newburg, MD passed away on October 8, 2019 at the University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Born in Washington, DC on April 21, 1948 to the late Henry Prince and Elizabeth Prince, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Packard; and brother, Henry Prince, Jr. Theresa is survived by daughters, Katherine Stout and Christie Jolly; step-daughters, Jode Packard and Michelle Packard; step-sons, Randy Packard and Ralph Packard; brothers, Frank Prince and Edward Prince; sister, Gladys Burch; eight grandchildren; and one and a half (one on the way) great-grandchild.

Theresa was employed by the Prince George’s Co. Police Dept. She was beloved by her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

Services are private. Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.