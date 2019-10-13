Dorothy Mae Jackson, 87, of Issue, MD passed away on October 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born in Washington, DC on October 10, 1931 to the late Charles F. Fenwick and Elsie Mae Fenwick. She is survived by her husband, James S. Jackson; sons, James C. Jackson, Sr. (Betty Ann) and William R. Jackson, Sr. (Carol); daughters, Catherine E. Kowalczyk (Scott), Pamela A. Jackson and Mary Teresa Cook (Steve); sisters, Frances Boggs and Mary Carwile; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 5 great- great grandchildren.

Dorothy was employed by the US Postal Service. Her interests and activities were many. She was a member of the Ladies of Charity of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, the Port Tobacco Chapter of Daughters of the America Revolution, the Lady Jane Sewall Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century and the Society of the Ark and Dove. She enjoyed family, travel, church and quietly sitting by the riverside.

Above all, she was cherished as a sweet, lively and caring woman who will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church (15848 Rock Point Rd., Newburg, MD) on Monday October 14, 2019 from 10 AM until Mass time at 12 noon. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Holy Ghost Ladies of Charity.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com