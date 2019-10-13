Charles Edward “Ed” or “Pops” Green, Sr., 90, of Chesapeake Beach passed away October 10, 2019. He was born April 1, 1929 in Washington, D.C. to Cecil Guy and Beatrice (Hepner) Green. Ed was raised in Mt. Jackson, VA and moved to Washington, D.C. as a teenager. He enlisted in the United States Merchant Marines and served in the United States Coast Guard. Following his discharge in 1955, Ed was employed as a plumber and boilermaker for Thomas E. Clark, Inc. in D.C. Ed was married to Helen Virginia (Murvin) Green for 66 years and they lived in Washington, D.C. and Hyattsville before moving to Chesapeake Beach in 1975.

He was member of the Landover Hills Volunteer Fire Department, Maryland Charter Boat Association, Blackwater Refuge Hunt Club, and the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206. In his spare time Ed enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting, yardwork and gardening, country rides, family gatherings, and trips to Dover Downs. He was also an avid fan of the Washington Redskins.

Ed is survived by his wife Helen Virginia Green, daughter Jo Ann Gibson and her husband Donnie and son Charles Edward “Eddie” Green, Jr. (Sherri), all of Chesapeake Beach. He is also survived by grandchildren Donald Gibson III, Shawn Gibson, Emily Green and Rachael Wroble, great-grandchildren Cameron, Caleb, Layla, Alana, Maddison, and Chloe. He was preceded in death by his sisters Hilma Burch, Joan Richardson, and Elva Nolan.