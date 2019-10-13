Donald Ellsworth Wilson, 90

Donald Ellsworth Wilson, age 90, of Indian Head, Maryland, died October 9, 2019 at his residence with Hospice.

Donald was the Director of Public Works Engineering for 36 years at the Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head, Maryland. He was a long-time member of the Indian Head Lions Club, where he served in every capacity, including as Governor of District 22-C. He was also active with the Boys Club, serving as a coach. Donald also served in many posts at his church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church “Piney Parish” in Waldorf, Maryland. He also served as President of NARFE from 2001-2003 and held numerous positions with the Potomac Heights Homeowners Association.

He was the son of Charles Thompson and Alice Ricks Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, Donald Ellsworth Wilson, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Cavileer Wilson; his children, Dona Loraine and Steven Cavileer; and his grandchildren, Joshua Lee Euth (Stephanie), Amanda Louise Wilson, Michael Dean Hardee, Megan Loraine Hardee, and Zachary Cavileer Wilson. He is also survived by four great grandchildren.

Visitation on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Lion’s Club Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church “Piney Parish”, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20602. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s name are asked to Lions Vision Research and Rehabilitation Center, The Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins, 600 North Wolfe Street, 3rd Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21287.